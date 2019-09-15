Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: Natasha reveals one-night stand with Raman

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular daily soap Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is gearing up for new twists.



Raman and Ishita are all set to play a game with Natasha, and Raman thus pretends to be Shardul.



Natasha calls Raman to meet her at night, and Ishita asks Raman to go as it is the best opportunity for them to make Natasha realize that he is Shardul.



But soon, Natasha claims that she had a one-night stand with Raman.



Ishita is shocked and refuses to believe it, but Natasha is adamant.



It will be interesting to see what happens next.