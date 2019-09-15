News

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: Natasha reveals one-night stand with Raman

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
15 Sep 2019 06:59 AM

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular daily soap Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is gearing up for new twists.

Raman and Ishita are all set to play a game with Natasha, and Raman thus pretends to be Shardul.

Natasha calls Raman to meet her at night, and Ishita asks Raman to go as it is the best opportunity for them to make Natasha realize that he is Shardul.

But soon, Natasha claims that she had a one-night stand with Raman.

Ishita is shocked and refuses to believe it, but Natasha is adamant.

It will be interesting to see what happens next.

Tags > Star Plus, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Ishita in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Raman in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Abhishek Malik, Abhishek varma, Krishna Mukherjee, Divyanka Tripathi, Karan Patel, TellyChakkar, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Spoiler, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Storyline, Wiritten, spoiler,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Birthday bash on the sets of &TV's...

Birthday bash on the sets of &TV's Gudiya Humari Sabhi Pe Bhari
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone
Pooja Sharma
Pooja Sharma
Bhairavi Goswami
Bhairavi Goswami
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh
Zulfi Syed
Zulfi Syed
Rannvijay Singh
Rannvijay Singh
Sriti Jha
Sriti Jha
Jay Soni
Jay Soni
Yashdeep Nain
Yashdeep Nain
Aditi Sajwan
Aditi Sajwan

past seven days