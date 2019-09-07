Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: Raman reluctantly talks to Natasha on Ishita’s insistence

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Sudha asking the family to pay attention to the positive and forget about this drama. She notices Natasha and Sunil arrive and deliberately calls them fake. Natasha gets agitated and fights with Sudha. As Natasha yells loudly and fights, the neighbours begin to eavesdrop on the conversation out of curiosity. Ishita tries to shut Natasha up but she doesn’t listen to anybody and threatens the family for what she’s about to do. She goes outside and sees people from the building gathered there. She asks for the secretary of the society and asks him to help her. She tells him that the Bhallas have kidnapped her husband Shardul and brainwashed him into believing that he is Raman.

Ishita tries to stop Natasha from creating a scene. Arijit arrives and defends the Bhallas. Sunil apologises to everyone and tells them that Natasha is in trauma and undergoing treatment. He takes her away. Raman angrily goes and locks himself in his room. Karan and Yug break his door as Raman doesn’t open up. Everyone rushes to see Raman. He gets upset and blames himself for all the problems they’re going through and wishes that he should’ve died in the accident instead. Everyone stops him from saying such things and assures him that they’re here to support him. Meanwhile, Sunil tells Natasha about Arijit’s plan. He tells her that he deliberately didn’t agree with her so that he can get close to the family and get Raman’s hair sample after becoming friends with him.

As the family is about to have lunch, Sunil arrives there and asks Raman to convince Natasha to take her medicines. Raman reluctantly goes to talk to Natasha on Ishita’s insistence. Natasha pretends and asks Raman if he came here because he cares about her. As Sunil leaves them alone to get Natasha some water, Natasha forcefully hugs Raman. Raman gets her off of him and sternly asks her to not do such a thing ever again. Natasha shows Sunil the hair she pulled while hugging Raman. Sunil calls Arijit who asks him to come to CP labs. Raman goes back to the house furious. He tells everyone what happened and scold Ishita for asking him to go there. Simmi gets agitated and decides to throw Natasha out immediately. Yug and Ishita stop her and ask her to be rational. Meanwhile, Arijit and Sunil submit the sample for the DNA test. After Sunil leaves, Arijit calls up Patil and tells him that irrespective of the results, the report should contain only Shardul Sinha’s name in it.