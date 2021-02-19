Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s Karan Patel to make his debut in the OTT space with THIS project

MUMBAI: One of the most popular actors, Karan Patel has carved a niche for himself in the entertainment world. Now, here’s some good news for the fans of the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star.

Well, Karan Patel is soon going to make his debut in the OTT space. The actor will be seen as the lead in Raktanchal 2, which comes in MX Player. Sources told Bollywoodlife that the TV hunk met the makers some time back, and he will soon start work. In the meantime, Karan Patel has been working out hard in the gym to lose the little weight he has gained in the lockdown. The actor went to the Maldives with his wife, Ankita Bhargava and daughter Meher to spend some time together before he starts work on the action-packed show.

ALSO READ: Telly fame Karan Patel dedicates his perfectly-executed backflip to Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff

The handsome actor has had a long career in TV and done a few films too. He has often said that he is keen to explore the web space. Raktanchal season one was set in Purvanchal in the 1980s. Nikitin Dheer played the main role. In the first season, we saw a violent fight between two groups of criminals to get government tenders. People had liked the strong content and gripping drama of the show.

Coming back to Karan Patel, he was last seen on Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 that was shot in Bulgaria. He was one of the finalists of the show. He has been vocal that he wants to take on new projects in varied genres. Raktanchal 2 looks like a great start for him!

Are you excited about his web project? Hit the comment section.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: Check out the TOP 8 Balaji Telefilms lads

CREDIT: BOLLYWOODLIFE