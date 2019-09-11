News

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Spoiler: Raman plans to decode Natasha's intentions

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Sep 2019 06:36 AM

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is high on drama. Natasha is claiming Raman to be her husband, and Arijit is using this opportunity to the best of his abilities. Now, Raman has got a plan where he will act like Shardul so that he can know what Natasha’s intention is.

In the previous episode, we have seen that Raman is fed up of Natasha and Sunil’s drama. Soon, Natasha will make an announcement that she has bought a house in the same building and will stay in front of him.

In the upcoming episode, Raman is super irked and has a plan where he will turn into Shardul.

Ishita and the family are shocked. Raman tells them that it is the only way to find what Natasha's real intentions are.

Ishita supports Raman in this so that they can get rid of Natasha and Sunil.

It will be interesting to see whether Raman will be successful in his plans.

