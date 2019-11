MUMBAI: Aditi Bhatia who is seen as Ruhi Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is winning hearts with her excellent performance.



The actress who turned 20 a few days ago, has a huge fan following on social media and keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts.



With Aditi's recent Instagram posts, we are pretty sure that the actress loves beaches. The actress recently went to Goa and all her pictures shows her love for beaches.



Take a look at the pictures:



The actress posted many pictures where she is seen all dressed up in casual clothes and looked simply amazing. Fans have definitely gone crazy seeing Aditi's beach looks.What do you think about Aditi's beach look? Tell us in the comments.