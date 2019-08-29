Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: Sudha accuses Ishita of living with a stranger

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Yug and Aliya sitting for the veneration. Arijit tries to ask Karan if everything is fine at home while Ruhi overhears them. Karan tells him that nobody has any problem with Raman’s face because he still has the same heart. Later, the minister arrives and as his PA shows him Raman he gets astonished to see his face completely changed. Raman assures him that he is Raman Bhalla and the PA also says that he has verified this and his project is in the hands of a good businessman. Suddenly, Sudha arrives and Karan goes to greet and hug her.

As soon as she comes she dramatically refuses to accept Raman and accuses the whole family for staying with an imposter. Everyone tries to make her understand but she doesn’t listen to anybody and declares that he won’t let Karan marry into a family that are liars and scandalous. Raman gets furious and Ishita asks to take him inside. Sudha accuses Ishita of living with a stranger and calling him her husband. The minister too loses faith in Ishita and her family after hearing Sudha. Malhotra thinks that Arijit called Sudha to create more problems but Arijit hasn’t called her.

Karan takes Sudha aside and tries to convince her. Ruhi begs Sudha to not make a scene in front of everyone on this special day. Sudha insults her and her entire family. Arijit requests Sudha to not speak ill about Ishita and Raman. Later, Arijit calls someone from the press to expose this drama to defame the Bhallas. He sees the PA planning to leave and convinces him to stay so that everything gets clarified in front of their eyes. Raman gets agitated and leaves the room to answer Sudha. Ishita tries to make the minister understand as he believes what Sudha is saying. She tells him that she wasn’t here for a long time and she doesn’t know what happened in the meantime with Raman. He gives them some time to sort out the matter. Ishita talks to Raman for acting sensibly as their daughter's future is at stake. She asks him to think of something that can convince the minister that he is Raman.