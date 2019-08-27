Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: A suspicious Karan insists to sleep with Raman

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Ruhi seeing that Karan was checking Raman’s laptop out of suspicion. She gets angry but Karan explains her why he was doing so. He tells her that he checked for the voice notes but couldn’t find anything in the laptop. He asks her to check the laptop herself. She checks but couldn’t find anything either. She is shocked and confused. Karan thinks they should tell Yug and Aliya about this so that they can stay alert. They go out and make an excuse to get kulfi’s as. Ice creams and ask Yug and Aliya to join them. As Simmi goes to make some pakodas , Raman requests for eggplant pakodas . Simmi finds it absurd as Raman never liked eggplant pakodas . Ishita defends Raman and says maybe his taste preference is changing because of the medication.



Karan and Ruhi talk to Yug and Aliya about Karan’s suspicion. Yug thinks that Karan will hurt everyone’s feelings by suspecting Raman to be an imposter. Later, after having desserts Karan insists to sleep with Raman today. Ishita asks him if he can handle his loud snoring and everyone laughs as they discuss how they snore. Later, Karan puts a truth serum in Raman’s glass of water. As Raman is about to drink the water, Ishit arrives with turmeric milk. Raman doesn’t drink the water because of the milk and even after drinking the milk Ishita doesn’t let him drink water.



At night, Karan wakes up and adds the truth serum to water again and tries to wake Raman up to offer him some water. Raman shoves Karan’s hand in his sleep and the glass falls off his hand. The bottle of the truth serum falls too and disappears under the bed. Karan goes to sleep as he couldn’t find the bottle. Next morning, Raman wakes Karan up. As Karan leaves to freshen up, Simmi arrives with tea for Raman. Ishita comes there too. Karan tells Ruhi, Yug and Aliya that he didn’t get a chance to give Raman the truth serum. Raman comes out of the bathroom and sees Simmi and Ishita. Simmi offers him her handmade tea. Meanwhile, Yug thinks that Karan is out of his mind for doing all of this. Karan leaves the room furiously. Ishita begins to clean up the room and picks up Raman’s towel off the bed. She sees a bottle fallen down and picks it up to read that it’s a truth serum. She wonders how it got there. She asks Raman where his laptop is. Aliya tells her to check with Yug and Aliya as they might have taken it.



She goes to look for the laptop and overhears Karan, Ruhi, Yug and Aliya talking about hiding something from her until they find some solid proof. She asks them what they are up to and Yug reveals to her about Karan’s suspicion. She walks angrily to talk to Karan and shows him the truth serum that she found in Raman’s room. Everyone arrives there. Karan tries to justify his suspicion and tells her that he couldn’t find any voice notes on the laptop. Ishita makes him hear the voice notes from his phone to clear his doubts.