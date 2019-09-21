Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's Divyanka Tripathi and Ruhanika Dhawan make for a happy picture

MUMBAI: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, who rose to fame with her performance in Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, is one of the most popular television actresses. Currently seen in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, she has been entertaining audience with her TV work and fans love her for her acting chops.



The actress, who will be seen in ALTBalaji & ZEE5’s upcoming web series, Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala, has a huge fan following on social media and she likes to keep them updated with whatever is happening in her life. She recently met her on – screen daughter Ruhanika Dhawan aka Pihu from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and was quite elated about the same. The actress has now shared a picture of herself with Ruhanika along with a special message for the latter which reads, "After so long… Shot for something with this #ChildStar who has seen the world but has her #FeetOnGround.”



Divyanka also motivated Ruhanika by writing, “Rock tomorrow’s Hindi exam my girl.”



Take a look below: