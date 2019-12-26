Yeh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka: Aman and Kabir save family

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Roshini saying that you can be an annoying person, but the skill of magic is admirable. Roshini ask from Aman from whom you learned the skill, Aman say from you and keeps on going on and on while Roshini falls in the swimming pool.

While from the other side, Kabir is watching Roshini and gets attracted to Roshini. Aman comes from behind and lifts Roshini in the arms. And background music plays. Aman says Roshini in his close proximity, Roshini is taken but she feels shy. While Kabir gets angry seeing their closeness. Aman asks do you want to see more magic? And they are floating on the water together.

As Aman and Roshini closeness gets increased. Later Aman gives a towel to Roshni to make herself dry, and think about the moment with Aman and says his eyes are really cute. But then suddenly she says I will not think about anything which is not possible.

Kabir crushes the mirror as everyone is dancing with Roshini. Anjum gets frustrated as she sends so many people to work but everyone is getting caught in the mirror.

Kabir and Aman smile seeing Roshni. Sara also steps on the liquid and gets caught in the mirror. Aman claps for Roshni. Saima and Aftab sits for the gifting ceremony. Everyone gives them gifts. Roshni thinks where mum went. Roshni also goes inside the mirror. Salma, Parveen, and Chotu also get captured.

Kabir and Aman see off Saima and Aftab. They come inside the house and don’t see anyone. Aman sees some liquid dropping down. He moves Kabir away. He liquid drop disappears. They see the huge bubble. Aman recalls Tabeezi’s words. Aman says its the illusion mirror, I felt it with Tabeezi, who got it here, if the mirror gets angered, then…. we have to find it fast. They find the entire family trapped inside. Aman says we have to take this mirror to Tabeezi soon. He tries to take the mirror. The books begin to fall. Aman says Kabir do something, if his mirror breaks, my entire family will die, Choti, mum… Kabir is leaving. Aman says Roshni…. Kabir stops and thinks I have to save everyone to save Roshni. He asks Aman to throw the mirror in the air. Aman throws the mirror. Kabir uses his powers. Aman gets shocked. He calls Baazigar. He also uses his powers. Everyone comes out of the mirror.

They all wake up. Aman asks are you fine. Roshni says Khan Baba…. Aman sees her. Kahani hamari…..plays…. Aman cries. He lifts Roshni and takes her. Kabir thinks I won’t let Roshni regain her memory until the star shower night, I will snatch everything from Aman. Dadi wakes up Tabeezi and asks how did you come here. Tabeezi says I don’t know, someone trapped me in illusion mirror. Parveen sees Kabir. Tabeezi says just ilme jinn can answer me. Kabir thinks its time to make someone out of my way. Aman takes Roshni to the room and asks her to open eyes. She sees him and smiles. Kabir comes there. Roshni asks why are you seeing me like this. Kabir cuts his hand and drops a blood dropdown. Roshni gets under his control again. She forgets Aman and asks him what is he doing. Aman says you fainted, so I had to get you here. She faints again. Aman goes out. He sees the black drop and recalls Tabeezi’s words.