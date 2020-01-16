Yeh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka: Aman makes Roshni jealous

MUMBAI: Yeh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka is Star Plus' fantasy drama series which started airing last year in October. The show has a unique storyline and the intriguing plot keeps the viewers hooked to the television screens.

The viewers have witnessed the beautiful chemistry between Aman and Roshni, played by Vikram Singh Chauhan and Aditi Sharma respectively. Popular TV actress Smita Bansal, too, plays a pivotal role in the show. Even though the show has witnessed Aman and Roshni's love story going through several obstacles, but finally they are now together and are one happy couple.

In one of the videos doing the rounds of the social media, we can see how Aman was teasing his newly-married bride Roshni. He was praising some other girl's beauty and Roshni got jealous hearing this.

Take a look at the video: