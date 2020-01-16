News

Yeh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka: Aman makes Roshni jealous

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
16 Jan 2020 06:31 PM

MUMBAI: Yeh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka is Star Plus' fantasy drama series which started airing last year in October. The show has a unique storyline and the intriguing plot keeps the viewers hooked to the television screens. 

The viewers have witnessed the beautiful chemistry between Aman and Roshni, played by Vikram Singh Chauhan and Aditi Sharma respectively. Popular TV actress Smita Bansal, too, plays a pivotal role in the show. Even though the show has witnessed Aman and Roshni's love story going through several obstacles, but finally they are now together and are one happy couple. 

In one of the videos doing the rounds of the social media, we can see how Aman was teasing his newly-married bride Roshni. He was praising some other girl's beauty and Roshni got jealous hearing this. 

Take a look at the video:

View this post onInstagram
This scene  Aman makes Roshni feel jealous Do not report #RoshAn #Roshani #AdiKram#AditiSharma #VikramSinghChauhan #AmanJunaidKhan #Roshni #YehhJaaduHaiJinnKa#AdiVik #YehJaduHaiJinnKa #YehJaaduHaiJinnKa #YJHJK

A post shared by ️ (@roshanxstan) on

 

Well, Roshni definitely wasn't happy about it but Aman was enjoying this light-hearted masti. 

The upcoming episodes will witness lots of romantic moments between Aman and Roshni and we simply can't wait for it. 

On the work front, Aditi has done shows like Kaleerein and Naagin. Meanwhile, Vikram has starred in shows like Qubool Hai, Ek Hasina Thi, Jaana Na Dil Se Door, among others.

Tags > Star Plus, Yeh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka, Roshani, Anam, Vikram Singh Chauhan, Aditi Sharma, Kaleerein, Naagin, Qubool Hai, Ek Hasina Thi, Jaana Na Dil Se Door, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Launch of Damaged starring Hina Khan and Adhyayan...

Launch of Damaged starring Hina Khan and Adhyayan Suman
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

past seven days