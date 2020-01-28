Yeh Jadu hai Jinn Ka: Roshni blames Aalia for intoxicating Aman; will Aman believe her?

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Yeh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka is a fantasy drama series which started airing last year in October. The show has a unique storyline and the intriguing plot leaves the viewers hooked to the screen.

The viewers have seen the beautiful chemistry between Aman and Roshni played by Vikram Singh Chauhan and Aditi Sharma. Popular TV actress Smita Bansal too plays a pivotal role in the show. While the show has witnessed Aman and Roshni's love story going through several obstacles but finally they are together and are one happy couple.

However, a new problem has entered in Aman and Roshni's life. Sreejta De plays the role of Aalia.

In the latest promo, the viewers will see how Roshni will blame Aalia for intoxicating Aman.

Roshni seemed to be pretty furious with Aalia and also blamed her for her evil intentions.

Take a look at the promo:

Aman was seen all puzzled and it will be interesting to see if Aman will believe Roshni or not.

What do you think about Aalia? Is she here to separate Roshni and Aman? What are your views? Tell us in the comments.