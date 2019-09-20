Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Ali Hassan bags &TV’s Laal Ishq

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar.com has been at the forefront in reporting updates about &TV’s Laal Ishq.

Recently, we reported about Shafaq Naaz and Kanwar Dillon being roped in for an episode.

Now the latest update is that Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Akhilesh aka actor Ali Hassan will be seen in the project alongside actress Gauri Singh and Afiya Taiyab.

A source said the story of the episode will have unusual elements and will be quite spooky filled with horror.

We couldn’t connect with the actors for their comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.