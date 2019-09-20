News

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Ali Hassan bags &TV’s Laal Ishq

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
20 Sep 2019 11:31 AM

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar.com has been at the forefront in reporting updates about &TV’s Laal Ishq.

Recently, we reported about Shafaq Naaz and Kanwar Dillon being roped in for an episode.

Now the latest update is that Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Akhilesh aka  actor Ali Hassan will be seen in the project alongside actress Gauri Singh and Afiya Taiyab.

A source said the story of the episode will have unusual elements and will be quite spooky filled with horror.

We couldn’t connect with the actors for their comment.

