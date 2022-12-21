Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Harshad Chopda meets his long time friend Ashi Singh aka Meet from Zee TV’s Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet

MUMBAI : TV's hottie Harshad Chopda became a household name for playing Abhimanyu Birla in Star Plus' long-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

The actor entered the show as it witnessed a significant leap after the exit of Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi.

Harshad is romancing Pranali Rathod and this on-screen pairing became an instant hit.

The viewers have always appreciated Harshad's fine performance in the show.

Harshad has proved that he is the apt choice to play Abhimanyu's role.

On the other hand, we have Ashi Singh, who is a well-known actress on television, and has a massive fan following.

She rose to fame with her performance as Naina Agarwal in Sony Entertainment Television's Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai, and fans loved her chemistry with Randeep Rai.

Post that, she was seen as Yasmine in Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga, where she replaced television star, Avneet Kaur. Currently, she is playing the lead in Zee TV’s Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet.

Ashi Singh is highly appreciated for her performance in Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet.

She is great friends with Harshad Chopda and their friendship goes a long way.

Their fans have not seen them together since a long time but, it finally happened.

Ashi Singh posted a story on her Instagram profile with Harshad Chopda and the fans love it.

Check out the post below:

Tell us how much you loved seeing them together?

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.