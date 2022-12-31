Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Mayank Arora announces his exit from the show

MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the longest running Indian television shows and the people still love it. The audience pours in immense love for the track and the chemistry of AbhiRa aka Abhimanyu and Akshara. The track these days is quite tragic with Akshara suffering miscarriage of one of her babies and Neil’s sudden death.

Mayank Mack Arora who portrayed the role of Kairav, Naira and Kartik’s son. He is quite loved for his performance on the show.

He recently took to his social media and shared the news that his journey with the show has come to an end. He mentions he is thankful to the team and that it has been a magical journey for him.

The reason is yet unknown for him quitting the show. The fans sure will be disappointed with the news as they loved seeing him on the show, especially the sibling bond between him and Akshara.

He joined the show post leap last year. He portrayed the emotions of Kairav really well and the audience even empathized with him as his character went through a lot on the show from dealing with heartbreak, her love Anisha’s death, being blamed for the death, having to stay underground, dealing with anxiety and even getting arrested.

He recently had a complete breakdown in the plot and got to do a beautiful scene where he expressed his feelings. He had a complete journey on the show and the fans loved seeing Kairav in that element. He will surely be missed.

