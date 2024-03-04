Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Rohit Purohit reveals how he felt on being offered the show and the burden of stepping into the shoes of 'Armaan'

MUMBAI: Rohit Purohit is a well known actor of the television industry and he has a massive fan following.

He has been around in the industry for almost a decade and has been part of many projects.

Rohit has been part of many successful shows like Shaurya Aur Suhani, Chandragupta Maurya, Razia Sultan, Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii, Udaariyaan etc.

He is currently making headlines as he is the new lead of the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai where he replaced the previous lead Shehzada Dhami.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Rohit and asked him how it felt being part of " Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai" and did he feel the burden of stepping into an ongoing story and character.

After being so long in the television industry for almost a decade, how does it feel to be part of such a huge and successful show like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai?

This is right it's been around 16 years since I have been in the industry and I have been part of many television shows, but Yes, the recognition I am getting now I was looking forward to it.

When you were offered the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai did you think you were replacing someone? Did you feel the burden of steeping shoes in someone's character?

When I was offered the show I knew it was the replacement when they told me it was Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai but before that I had got a call from DKP that Rajan Shahi would want to me for a new show on Star Plus and he had hinted that I was a big show and told me as big has Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai but in my dreams also I thought it was a new show and I did a mock test and wasn't told it was for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has the news shouldn't be out, but then next day I had signed the contract and the news were out and I wasn't allowed to not pick up the media call and couldn't confirm the news.

When I met him he came to know I knew the news, so when I met him to sign the contract he told me something special "This is my legacy and I am giving such a big responsibility and its like giving my daughter to you this show is so close to my heart" so it was a huge responsibility but the team was so supportive and the replacement pressure wasn't there as I knew from where it stopped had to take it forward from there and I had seen a few previous episode as I didn't have the time as I had to know the story line.

With this replacement on the show what lesson did you learn?

I have learnt this lesson a long time back that discipline is very important and so is commitment and you need to be grounded as when you work in a big show you think of yourself as a star but then I have seen that time when you don't get work for quite some time.

I was not having work and then I used to ask myself if I could come back because when you are at home you aren't an actor and I used to sometimes talk to myself that whether I will get work and will I reach the peak or is it over but then I would make myself understand that I need to keep myself active so that the fans

Well, there is no doubt that the audience are excited to see Rohit as the lead of the show.

