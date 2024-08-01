'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Actors open up about their New Year Resolutions !

MUMBAI: As 2024 is approaching, the actors from the TV show "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai" produced by Rajan Shahi have talked about how they are celebrating the New Year's eve and shared their plans and resolutions for 2024.

Samridhii Shukla

I think new years is just an excuse to make new plans that have been waiting to be made for a long time. I don’t have any plan as such but if I can think of things I’d like to incorporate it is being the number one show and rocking as Abhira, trying to engage my lovely insta fam more and focus more on my mental and physical health. I started working for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai from the 24th of October, it’s been two months and we’re almost number two, feels a whole lot of gratitude and happiness that the hard work we’ve put in is finally coming to fruition,

Sikandar Kharbanda

Each year , I spend New Year’s Eve in Delhi with my extended family and childhood friends. This year too, I will try to continue the tradition , depending on my work schedule. Else , it will be a quiet New Year’s at home with my lovely wife and my son. 2023 was a very challenging year for me. I was a part of some very interesting shows and as the year came to close , I got YRKKH and I can’t thank my lucky stars enough. It’s been a great year. I look forward to 2024 and have resolved to let life take its course and go with the flow. Workout everyday and eat healthy , make efforts to catch up with my friends often , learn a new skill , read voraciously and travel more.

Preeti Vipin Choudhary

New year is a dinner with family as we don't get much time for them and really miss the talks. My New Year's resolution is to do 30 minutes of moderate exercise every day. And working with the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai family is the best experience so far, everybody is so connected and bonded, and the whole atmosphere on the set is very positive. we don't feel it's a reel family.

Shivam Khajuria

New year plan is to just sit at home and Netflix and chill and eat a dessert maybe since i don't like places when they are too crowded. Resolution is to just do things with more and more intensity and just get the best output. 2023 was good, just went with the flow and thankfully it was upstream but I feel 2024 will be my year.

Manthan Setia

My New Year plans, I don't have anything specific; I will be busy with shooting. So, if we look at that, I just want that our show, the one we are working so hard on, reaches the top spot. I just want to see our show at the top because obviously, if we are putting so much effort and time into something, we want to see it succeed. We are on track, and I believe we will achieve it. In 2023, when we started the show in October, we went to Mahabaleshwar, and somewhere there, our bonding became the strongest with everyone. We stayed together, had lunch, dinner, and breakfast. So, it was necessary to connect the team, to make the team feel like a family. It was really nice working with the show in 2023, and I hope that we enter 2024 with the same charisma and positivity, hoping that our show does well.

