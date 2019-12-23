News

This Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress marries long-time beau!

23 Dec 2019

MUMBAI: The wedding season is in full swing. Another actress has joined the bandwagon. We're talking about Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Divya Bhatnagar. The actress is beaming with joy as she finally tied the knot with her long-time beau Gagan. 

The much-in-love couple, who have been dating each other since the past five years, had exchanged rings in 2015. Now, after 4 years of engagement, they finally took a plunge. They exchanged wedding vows in a Gurudwara in Mumbai in a close-knit affair. Talking about her intimated wedding ceremony with Times of India, Divya said that they wanted a simple wedding.

While Divya is a well-known actress, Gangan (aka Gabru) also belongs to the industry and works for production houses. 

We wish the duo a happy married life!

Have a look at their picture.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

