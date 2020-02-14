Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Shivangi Joshi’s debut song is winning hearts

MUMBAI: Shivangi Joshi is an Indian television actress, who is known for playing Naira Goenka in Star Plus’ show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

The pretty lady made her television debut in 2013 with Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi. She then played Aayat Haider in Beintehaa and Poonam Thakur in Begusarai. She is presently playing the lead role opposite Mohsin Khan in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

In 2020, she made her debut in Cannes Film Festival with the film titled Our Own Sky. With her charisma and grace, she went on to win hearts of fans across the nation.

Joshi stepped into the world of music by making her debut with Aadatein. The video has already been launched and has gone viral. Fans are going crazy. Aadatein is a breathtaking, passionate and lovey-dovey song sung by Nikhil D’souza and composed by Gaurav Dagaonkar.