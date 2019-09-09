News

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Akhilesh and Lisa to cross paths at Goenka house

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
09 Sep 2019 03:51 PM

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is high on drama. Kartik and Naira are compromising for the sake of their son Kairav, which irks Vedika. Naira is at Goenka house and is trying to reach out to Lisa's boyfriend. Kartik is also helping her.

In the upcoming episode, Kartik tells Naira that Akhilesh will soon return and unveil the truth about the number. Now, Akhilesh is back home in time for Teej celebrations. Naira chooses to ask about the sim later, but Lisa comes to meet her.

Lisa messages Naira to come out as she doesn’t want to go inside the house, but Kairav reads the message and goes to meet Lisa.

Kairav insists on bringing Lisa inside the house, where she meets Akhilesh.

Soon, the Goenka family will come to know about Akhilesh and Lisa’s affair, which shocks them.

It will be interesting to see what happens next.
Tags > Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Goenka house, Kairav, Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan, Akhilesh and Lisa’s affair,

