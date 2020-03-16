'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Akshara and Abhimanyu's families reach Jaipur for the grand wedding 

MUMBAI: The Thursday episode of Rajan Shahi's "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai" started with Swarna helping Akshara in draping a saree. Swarna tells her that even Naira wore her mother's saree for her wedding festivities and now she is wearing Naira's. She tells her that it seems it has become a ritual. Once she leaves, Akshara calls Abhimanyu and he tells her that she is looking beautiful. He tells her that he can't wait to see her. Once the call ends, Abhimanyu notices Harshvardhan standing next to him and he tells him that he did not hear anything he said to Akshara. At the same time, Suhasini calls Akshara for a ritual and tells her that Manjari has sent something for her which she needs to put on her feet. She asks Aarohi to get it but she accidentally drops it. Suhashini calls it a bad sign and scolds Aarohi but Akshara saves her and tells them that they still have some left in the bowl and Swarna applies it on her feet. Akshara then tries to change the mood and asks them to dance. The Birlas are also dancing as they gear up to leave for the wedding.

Once they reach Jaipur, Abhimanyu and Akshara spend a romantic day out. They first visit the wishing pond where they had first met and wish that their wedding is perfect. Meanwhile, the families are looking for them and wonder where they might have been. Once Akshara and Abhimanyu reach there, Reem tells them that she has prepared a grand welcome for them. However, a few ladies come and start hitting the Birlas with some tree branches. Later, they get to know that they were supposed to go to another family. The Goenkas apologise to the Birlas for this. Reem then takes them inside where they are given a warm welcome. Reem then shows them where they will be staying.

Later in the evening, Abhimanyu goes for a swim when Akshara notices a girl standing behind him. She wonders if Abhimanyu will flirt with her but to her shock he doesn't. Akshara then tells him that she is thankful that he is not like other men. Abhimanyu then pulls her in the pool and the two spend some cozy moments.

In the upcoming episode, we will see that Mahima informs the Goenkas that Akshara needs to prepare the haldi with her hands and she insists that it's a ritual that happens in their home. Akshara takes the haldi with her but finds two guys there teasing a girl and gets scared. To know what happens next, keep watching "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai".

"Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai" is produced under Shahi's banner Director's Kut Productions and airs on Star Plus. It features Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod, Karishma Sawant, Mayank Arora, Sharan Anandani, Ami Trivedi, Ashish Nayyar, Paras Priyadarshan, Pragati Mehra, Vinay Jain, Neeraj Goswami, Niharika Chouksey, Swati Chitnis, Sachin Tyagi, Ali Hassan and Niyati Joshi.

