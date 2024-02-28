Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Anita Raj gets a SPECIAL BIRTHDAY wish from her co-actors Samridhii Shukla and Preeti Choudhary

MUMBAI : Anita Raj has worked in many big budget movies and television shows in the past.

She has proved to be a fantastic actress and has immense deft of talent. Speaking about her television projects, she has been a part of shows in the likes of Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani, Choti Sarrdaarni, Parineetii, Saavi Ki Savaari in the past and is currently a part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Anita happens to celebrate her birthday today and as she is a part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, her co-actors took to her social media handle to share videos and gave her special birthday wishes.

Currently the cast of the show is in Udaipur and are churning out special track which will pique the excitement of the audience. Preeti Vipin Choudhary took to her social media handle to share glimpses of the behind-the-scene sequences of their shoot with Anita. We must say that the glimpses are nothing short of a visual treat!

Her video was shared with a caption that read: ‘Happy Birthday to our beautiful and strong maa saa.. God bless you with all u desire in life’

Take a look:

Samridhii Shukla, who plays the female lead of the show also took to her social media handle to wish Anita!

Take a look:

TellyChakkar wishes Anita a blessed birthday and a wonderful year ahead.

Keep reading this space for more information.



