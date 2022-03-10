Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! The netizens feel the current track of the show is quite childish and immature

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Khelata Hai is amongst the top five shows on Indian television. It is the longest running show of Indian television. It has been through three generations in the family.

The current track is about Abhimanyu and Akshara trying to mend things after Akshara returns after a year. The two are unable to sort things out and are constantly fighting. Even after getting to know the truth about why Akshara left, Abhimanyu still feels it was selfish of her to leave without saying anything. While Akshara feels that whatever she did was for the love she has for him.

In the latest episode, both signed the divorce papers and returned each other’s things.

The audience has expressed their disappointment about the immature and childish behaviour the two are portraying. The two are not ready to sit and talk. The two clearly love each other a lot but are caught up in making the other understand their side of the story.

Akshara and Abhimanyu call each other and asked for non-materialistic things such as their feelings, their memories and things they did for each other back then. Later, they consume excessive sugar and act strangely as if in a drunken state.

ALSO READ:

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Disgusting! Aarohi accuses Akshara for Manish and Kairav’s arrest

This is what the viewers had to say:

Preeti Rathore: It is becoming a cliché that the couple constantly has to be apart and only come together in the end. I find it very unrealistic the way Akshara and Abhimanyu are acting. All they need to do is sit and have a mature conversation. The part about them losing senses because of sugar rush is absolutely senseless.

Yukti Toshniwal: I have been watching this show for a very long time and these days I feel that the makers are just trying to be funny. They are not letting the show have a good turn of events. Even if the couple is separating, it can be done in a better way and the track can feel more mature. Acting strangely after consuming sugar is plain nonsensical.

Mansi Adwani: I understand a couple not wanting to be together but through such a turn of events are out of my understanding capacity. The conversation about asking to return all those feelings and memories sounded really childish. They could have framed it much better. On the other hand, the two doing the exact same activities like getting high on sugar and going to the other’s place feels very unrealistic. The makers need to take a better look at their narrative.

Pallavi Dubey: The show is taking a different set of turns and the fans of course want Akshara and Abhimanyu to stay together. I understand it’s all fictional but there needs to be some sort of maturity when an adult couple is in the process of separation. I also understand the fact that it is a difficult process, but the track feels quite childish right now.

ALSO READ:

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Explosive! Akshara blasts at Abhimanyu, tags him ‘Selfish’

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.



