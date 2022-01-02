Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Cast Reveals New Year's Eve plans

MUMBAI: Cast members of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have shared their New Year's Eve and 2022 plans.

Here's how actors of the show by Rajan Shahi of Directors Kut Production will welcome 2022:

Harshad Chopda: I like to spend the new year's transition at home with family and friends. I want to welcome 2022 with a cheerful hello and a request that the crisis the world is going through comes to an end. My New Year's resolution is to stick to my routine and regime now that I am short on time.

Pranali Rathod: We are working on Dec 31st and Jan 1st, and I think the best way to start the new year is by working. Saal ka aakhri din aur saal ke pehle din kaam karne ka maza hi kuch aur hota hai. And at night I think I will be spending time with my family and friends. Pajama party, a romantic movie night in your pajamas with pizza by your side. I think that's the best plan (laughs). I'll welcome 2022 with my whole heart, a lot of expectations and gratitude. As for resolution, I want to hit the gym (laughs) and start drinking a lot of water. I want to make memories. Live my life (laughs).

Ami Trivedi: I don't have concrete plans as such, but would definitely want it to be a working New Year's Eve. I have always loved having a working New Year's Eve and since I am a part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, this year I would surely want that. I want to welcome 2022 with a lot of positivity, love, good wishes, health and safety for everyone and for me. I would love to work in the day and spend time with family in the evening. I don't make resolutions. I am happy the way I am and how things have shaped up for me. The future, I'd like it to always surprise me because that's the fun of life.

Sharan Anandani: There are no plans for Dec 31 yet. It will mostly be a spontaneous one. I'd like to welcome the next year with a smile and improving myself in all aspects of life. My New Year's resolution is to start working towards my planned goals.

Vinay Jain: It Looks like this time I'll be shooting till late on the 31st and then driving down to Pune to bring in the new year with some close friends. I'll welcome 2022 with a lot of hope and high expectations. These last couple of years have been pretty tough for everyone. But I'm sure humanity has emerged stronger after the pandemic. My resolution is to live wholeheartedly in the present moment.

Ashish Nayyar: I have a very interesting plan called "pata nahin". I will mostly be shooting on Dec 31. I'll be dancing into 2022. My New Year's resolution is to help people who are in genuine need.

Niharika Chouksey: I haven't planned anything as of now. I will spend this New Year's Eve with family and my set family. I'll welcome 2022 with lots of positivity and hope. I want to do better, become best version of myself, focus on good and lastly, try to eat healthy. I know this one won't be easy, but I will try.

Neeraj Goswami: I got a message from the show's SP to not keep any plans, so we are shooting both days. That's precisely how I would love to usher into the new year - working. I am yet to retrospect in the year gone by. I will make a list of all the good things I want to retain and bad things I want to discard.