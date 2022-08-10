Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai director Rishi Mandial celebrated his birthday; These cast members joined the Bash, check out

MUMBAI :Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their romantic stint in the show. Harshad Chopda plays Abhimanyu while Pranali Rathod portrays the character of Akshara. After Neil’s death, the show took a leap where Akshara left the house and gave birth to Abhir. Now Akshara is back in the house and things are getting more intriguing.

The cast of the show is an expansive family where in many actors have witnessed a memorable journey with the show. Rishi Mandial has been director of the show that has become a memorable entertaining show on TV and has had an extremely successful run.

Rishi Mandial celebrated his birthday and seems like it was a joyous celebration that was joined by some of the cast members of the show.

We can see Pranali Rathod, Karishma Sawant, Mayank Arora, Harshad Choda, Sachin Tyagi among others as they attended the party at a restaurant.

The team looked like a family here and had a cake cutting ceremony too. The actors seemed happy to be part of the celebration of their director who they seem to have developed a strong bond with.

