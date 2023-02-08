Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Emotional! Abhinav aka Jay Soni leaves a heartwarming message for his co-stars Harshad Chopra-Pranali Rathod as he departs from the show: “ I am going, toh…”

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show stars Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda in the lead and is produced by Rajan Shahi. The upcoming episodes of the show are going to be full of drama and twists that will keep you hooked on to your screens.

Jay Soni, who joined the show recently, brought a new lease of life to the already amazing storyline. His performance was loved by all but sadly he will be quitting the show. There were rumors for a while that he would be leaving the show and producer Rajan Shahi confirmed them too. Now Jay himself seems to have confirmed it.

Jay shared a parting note for his co-stars Harshad-Pranali. Jay told a news portal, “I am happy that I created my space in this legendary show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. They are doing great work. I am going, toh it is 'Ab tumhare hawaale watan saathiyon'.... Frankly speaking, they are already doing a great job. So wishing them more luck!!”

As per reports, Abhinav’s character will die after meeting with a horrific accident. Fans will surely miss Abhinav aka Jay Soni in the show as he brought a fresh breath of air on the show.

