Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai faces backlash as the netizens trend “Boycott YRKKH” online; Check out reactions

MUMBAI :Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the longest running Indian television shows and the people still love it. The audience pours in immense love for the track and the chemistry of AbhiRa aka Abhimanyu and Akshara. The show is in for a lot of drama with the upcoming twists and turns.

According to the latest track, Akshara and Abhimanyu receive the heartbreaking news of Akshara’s miscarriage. Later, Abhimanyu tries to revive Neil and he gains consciousness.

Neil asks Abhimanyu that something happened to him, he should take care of his child. Neil asks Abhimanyu and Akshara to promise the same and they agree. As Akshara goes to hold Neil’s hand, he loses his breadth and passes away. Everyone is left shattered.

The ambulance arrives at Birla house and everyone is left devasted after seeing Neil’s body. Aarohi is shattered and blames Akshara for Neil’s death.

Manjari also blames Akshara and Manish tells her that is she has lost his son, Akshara also has lost her children. Manjari holds Akshara responsible for taking away three lives. Akshara is left shocked.

Later, during Neil’s funeral, Manjari refuses Akshara to play tribute to Neil and asks her to leave Birla house.

During all this when Akshara was being blamed and asked to leave, Abhimanyu did not defend or say anything in her support.

The audience feels that this is a clear sign of Abhimanyu and Akshara drifting apoart again. They also feel bad about Neil’s death as they got attached pt that character. They feel he was the biggest supporter and even cheerleader of Abhimanyu and Akshara.

The netizens have been trending “Boycott YRKKH” online as they express disappointment with the track. They feel the quality has been degraded so much they don’t feel like watching the show anymore.

