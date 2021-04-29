Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Mohena Kumari posts 10-year old Dance India Dance audition video; check out!

MUMBAI: Mohena Kumari started her journey on television with Dance India Dance, and even though she may have quit the industry post marriage, she continues to be in love with the art form. On International Dance Day (April 29), the actress took to her Instagram account and shared her old audition video from Dance India Dance.

Mohena revealed in her note the importance of dance in her life and mentioned her mentors who helped her learn, train and be the best at it. In her note, she shared how her family, popular choreographers Terence Lewis, Remo D'Souza and Shiamak Dawar made her realise her passion.

The actress wrote, "Throwback to around 10 years ago. I was full of life, full of excitement, full of the grit to prove to myself and the world that I could make my own identity. Dance gave me that opportunity. Dance is always with me, always my support, always the shoulder to cry on and always my place of joy."

Also read: Aditi Sharma reveals her views on Khatron Ke Khiladi: I won't mind doing it as I am not scared of anything as such

She added, "Today I’d like to thank my grand mother for taking me into a dream world of dance through her memories, my mother @madhoo_v11 for always believing I was a good dancer and encouraging me for it as of today, my Kathak teacher Sunayna Miss & Nisha Miss for giving me my 1st dance training ever, @shiamakofficial for making me realise how much I loved to dance, @terence_here @mahrukhdumasia @bertdsou for making me learn how to “Live in Dance” and teaching me everything I know about dance and performance, @remodsouza for teaching me everything I know about being a choreographer and for also being such a great support always, my father @maharaja_rewa for making my passion his passion and giving so many kids in Rewa & other cities in MP, an opportunity to take up dancing, @suyeshrawat for now encouraging me to keep dancing and never to let go of my most precious, my most essential, my best way of expression, my dance. Wishing all my teachers, my friends, supporters, encouragers a very very Happy International Dance Day."

Also read: Kareena Kapoor Khan UNITES with Ankita Lokhande, Erica Fernandes, Kritika Kamra, Anita Hassanadani, Krystle Dsouza to send out a LOUD MESSAGE on how the accessories which ENHANCE ones look!

Mohena has been part of several shows on television including Dil Dostii Dance and Naya Akbar Birbal. She rose to popularity with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai where she was seen as Keerti Goenka Singhania.

Post her marriage to Suyesh Rawat in 2019, she moved base to Dehradun and quit television.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates and gossips.

Credits: TOI