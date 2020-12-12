Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Mohsin Khan's recent TRANSFORMATION is highly inspirational

MUMBAI: Mohsin Khan has become a household name for his role Kartik Goenka in Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actor has become a heartthrob of the nation ever since then.

The handsome star's fan following increased rapidly with the rising popularity of the show. Mohsin has been a part of the show for many years now and brilliantly slaying in his role.

We all know that Mohsin is a fitness freak and always gives us major fitness goals.

And now, the actor has left everyone stunned with his major transformation.

Mohsin shared a THEN and NOW picture post his weight loss journey. The actor lost 12 kgs and his transformation is simply amazing.

Take a look:

Mohsin's hard work and dedication definitely paid off and his transformation is extremely inspiring.

What are your views on this? Tell us in the comments.

