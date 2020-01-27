Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Rohan Mehra to share an exciting piece of news soon; shares a video

MUMBAI: Rohan Mehra is popularly known for his role Naksh Singhania in Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actor has become a hot favourite among the fans, all thanks to his dashing looks and amazing personality.

Rohan's career has been on a roll ever since the success of his show and he has received lots of exciting offers over the years.

The actor is busy with many projects these days and we can't wait to see him back on the screen again.

And now, Rohan has shared a video where he is grooving with two of the most popular social media stars Samriddhi and Surabhi. It seems Rohan is set to team up with these two cuties for his next project.

The actor also shared that something exciting is coming up soon.

Take a look at the video: