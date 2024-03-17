Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Shivam Khajuria candidly opens up on life changes after joining the show; Says ‘Have grown mentally’

The initial reaction to the new Abhira and Armaan story was poor. However, the audience's hearts have now been moved by it. Although Ruhi married Armaan's brother, Rohit, we have witnessed throughout the story that Ruhi and Armaan are in love.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/17/2024 - 14:00
Shivam

To keep his word to Akshara, Armaan got married to Abhira. He promised to keep her safe and help her become a successful lawyer. Abhira and Armaan agree that they will only remain together until Abhira gets work. Nonetheless, Ruhi was disregarding Rohit because he was envious of their friendship.

As soon as Rohit learned, he just left the Poddar home. The Poddar family were told that Rohit had vanished after his car fell over a mountain. However, Rohit's actor, Shivam Khajuria, had declared he would be back in the TV show. The Poddar family has shown signs of accepting Rohit's death and allowing Ruhi to remarry.

The talks about Ruhi's marriage with Manav have begun. The popular news portal spoke to Shivam and he revealed that he would return soon as Rohit. He had shared that his return would bring a lot of twists and turns in the story. During the conversation, Shivam also revealed how life changed for him post joining Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

He said, "A lot of things have changed. It is a top show, it is running for the past 15 years and just to be a part of that show is a blessing. On my professional end, a lot of things have changed. But when it is a big show, people thing there will be a lot of pressure and even I was thinking how will it be and how will the atmosphere be on sets. However, when I came on sets, the atmosphere and the people were so friendly, and positive. I got a relaxed atmosphere and the DKP team will let you do your work. If they have chosen you for a certain role, they will let you do it. I have experienced a lot of good things here. I have grown mentally after joining this team."

Alongside Rishabh Jaiswal, Sandeep Kumaar, Vineet Raina, Sandeep Rajora, Anita Raj, Gaurav Sharma, Shruti Ulfat, Sharon Varma, Preeti Amin, Preeti Puri Choudhary, Sidharth Vasudev, Sachin Tyagi, Niyati Joshi, Sikandar Kharbanda, and Manthan Setia are also featured in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Credit- Bollywoodlife

