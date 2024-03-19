Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Fan Fiction: Shehzada Dhami lost a brilliant opportunity and will REGRET this; say netizens on his TERMINATION

MUMBAI: While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most loved shows on television, the show introduced the fourth generation of actors in the form of Samridhii Shukla, Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe as Abhira, Armaan and Ruhi.

The Star Plus show has now been making headline for the termination of its leading actors Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe for their unprofessional behaviour. (Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Rohit Purohit REVEALS first look of new Armaan and Ruhi)

As per sources, Shehzada disagreed for work ethics and he kept throwing tantrums and mistreated the crew. Despite efforts to address the issue, his behaviour persisted, disrupting the harmonious work atmosphere that Directors Kut Production strives to maintain. Pratiksha Honmukhe who was a newcomer groomed by the production house wasn't living up to the expectation as per the character requirement.

Producer Rajan Shahi always maintains that nobody is bigger than the show, not even the producer and it is a collective team effort which makes the show and replacement for these actors will be announced soon.

According to reports, Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani have come as replacements to the actors.

Well, this news has attracted various negative comments for Shehzada on him losing out on a brilliant opportunity.

Anjani Acharya shares, “This was such a beautiful opportunity for Shehzada. Everyone who has worked on the show, particularly as the leads have shot to enormous fame. He is going to regret this.”

Ravindra Agarwal says, “In every career option, professionalism is expected. In the entertainment space, if you are paired with a particular actor or actress, the audience likes seeing them together and hence interviews with Samridhii Shukla would have been appreciated along with posts on social media. This is indeed very sad as Shehzada has a lot of talent and potential.”

Mayank Sharma opines, “Shehzada was loved as Armaan. It would have been nice if he could balance his personal and professional life in an organized fashion. As an audience too I could sense it! I wish all the luck to him and hope he gets new work and comes back on TV soon.”

Ruchika Singh expresses, “I don't understand the frustration of people. It is their personal life and it is their comfort that they have chosen. We are no one to question or comment on it.”

Nikhil Arya mentions, “As an audience we could see through the unprofessionalism on-screen. It is obvious that the production team who saw them closely also noticed it. I am sure they were given multiple warnings and were alarmed before taking this harsh decision.” (Also Read: Trending News Today: From Shahzada Dhami termination to Kiran Rao’s BIG revelation-all you need to know about today's latest entertainment news)

What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comments below!