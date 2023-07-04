Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai is gearing up for the high-voltage drama amidst the backdrop of Gangau

MUMBAI :Rajan shahi's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been ruling the roost over the years and is known for celebration of festivals in the best authentic way. The show is gearing for high voltage drama amidst the backdrop of Gangaur. The Gangaur festival is being celebrated in the show over the generations from Akshara(Hina Khan) to Naira(Shivangi Joshi) to Akshara(Pranali Rathod). It is always celebrated traditionally.  
We shall see another joyful occasion in the future episodes of YRKKH with Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod, Jay Soni and Karishma Sawant.  in the forthcoming episodes, the Birlas and the Goenkas will celebrate the Gangaur festival.  Everybody will dress appropriately for the occasion. However, although Abhimanyu(Harshad Chopda) would celebrate the occasion with Aarohi and Ruhi, Akshara will do it with Abhinav (Jay Soni). In contrast to Karishma Sawant (Aarohi), who looks magnificent in blue, Harshad looks wonderful in white and gold. Abhinav looks lovely in a powder blue sherwani, while Akshara is dressed elegantly in a pink. Online, the images are currently going viral.

All the characters are seen in traditional attires and it is even said that there is demand for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai character clothes in Rajasthan and other cities. The legacy of Gangaur festival is passed on from one generation to another generation in this show.

 

