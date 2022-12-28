Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai : Girls hate Abhimanyu for leaving Akshara’s side; check out reactions

The netizens especially the girls are hating Abhimanyu for his behaviour and not standing by Akshara. The netizens have been trending “No AbhiRa No YRKKH” online as they express disappointment with the track. Check out reactions.
MUMBAI :Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the longest running Indian television shows and the people still love it. The audience pours in immense love for the track and the chemistry of AbhiRa aka Abhimanyu and Akshara. The show is in for a lot of drama with the upcoming twists and turns.

According to the latest track, Akshara and Abhimanyu receive the heartbreaking news of Akshara’s miscarriage. Later, Neil tragically passes away.

Aarohi and blames Akshara for Neil’s death. Manjari also blames Akshara and Manish tells her that if she has lost his son, Akshara also has lost her children. Manjari holds Akshara responsible for taking away three lives. Akshara is left shocked.

Later, during Neil’s funeral, Manjari refuses Akshara to pay tribute to Neil and asks her to leave Birla house.

Furthermore, Abhimanyu lashes out at Akshara and furiously blames her for everything gone wrong. He even mentions that Aarohi’s blame on Akshara for being responsible for Aarohi’s mother’s death might also be true. He says he does not know her anymore and Akshara is left shattered.

The netizens, especially the girls, are hating Abhimanyu for his behaviour and not standing by Akshara or trying to understand her side of the story. They feel he just says he will understand her but from time to time he keeps leaving her side. They feel his character is lost now and feel bad for Akshara.

The netizens have been trending “No AbhiRa No YRKKH” online as they express disappointment with the track. They feel the quality has been degraded so much they don’t feel like watching the show anymore.

Check out a few reactions:

This is Abhi, don't show us forcefully made up things as per your convenience it won't work

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

 

