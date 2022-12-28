Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai : Girls hate Abhimanyu for leaving Akshara’s side; check out reactions

MUMBAI :Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the longest running Indian television shows and the people still love it. The audience pours in immense love for the track and the chemistry of AbhiRa aka Abhimanyu and Akshara. The show is in for a lot of drama with the upcoming twists and turns.

According to the latest track, Akshara and Abhimanyu receive the heartbreaking news of Akshara’s miscarriage. Later, Neil tragically passes away.

Aarohi and blames Akshara for Neil’s death. Manjari also blames Akshara and Manish tells her that if she has lost his son, Akshara also has lost her children. Manjari holds Akshara responsible for taking away three lives. Akshara is left shocked.

Later, during Neil’s funeral, Manjari refuses Akshara to pay tribute to Neil and asks her to leave Birla house.

Furthermore, Abhimanyu lashes out at Akshara and furiously blames her for everything gone wrong. He even mentions that Aarohi’s blame on Akshara for being responsible for Aarohi’s mother’s death might also be true. He says he does not know her anymore and Akshara is left shattered.

The netizens, especially the girls, are hating Abhimanyu for his behaviour and not standing by Akshara or trying to understand her side of the story. They feel he just says he will understand her but from time to time he keeps leaving her side. They feel his character is lost now and feel bad for Akshara.

The netizens have been trending “No AbhiRa No YRKKH” online as they express disappointment with the track. They feel the quality has been degraded so much they don’t feel like watching the show anymore.

Check out a few reactions:

DKP, u just made this a biggest joke



what hv u done to ur own creation



NO ABHIRA NO YRKKH#AbhiRa #yrkkh pic.twitter.com/dfWpL20oSk — SnehaAbhiRa (@snehayarra) December 28, 2022

They are doing all this things for TRP but they didn't realise they lost their iconic vibe. This show was different from all the ITV show. They lost all the vibes n fame that they earned in previous 13 years.

NO ABHIRA NO YRKKH #yrkkh #ABHIRA #harshali pic.twitter.com/nrSvHjbIaF — Lag Jaa Gale (@harshaliEra) December 28, 2022

This is Abhi, don't show us forcefully made up things as per your convenience it won't work



NO ABHIRA NO YRKKH pic.twitter.com/mT5dKrmqLN

— ksmile (@ksmile31253637) December 27, 2022

Dkp don't mess with his character, stop it and make it right, bring akshu ka abhi back, we don't want any leap@KalraRomesh @StarPlus

NO ABHIRA NO YRKKH pic.twitter.com/DmJs6QO3PA — ksmile (@ksmile31253637) December 27, 2022

This was my abhi this was my abhi who never gave up on akshu evn wn she did!

This ws my abhi who was always +ve n who used to listen to his mind n heart. who was sane even in difficult situations. dkp



NO ABHIRA NO YRKKH#yrkkh #AbhiRa #boycottyrkkhpic.twitter.com/ZqZKWPrAJ8 — abhirayrkkh(NARAK KI AAG MEIN JALOGE DKP) (@abhirayrkkh) December 27, 2022

They actually deserved so much better, just look at them



NO ABHIRA NO YRKKH #Yrkkh #AbhiRa pic.twitter.com/Y6DM3XkNbi — (@rising_ferns) December 27, 2022

For world he came to confront hr he did came to confront her bt he too broke down seeing hr in dat state. dis is hw my abhi ws

who ws sane in evry situation evn if he wsn't sane bt he wsnt nvr stupid or got manipulated

NO ABHIRA NO YRKKH #yrkkh #AbhiRa pic.twitter.com/ckpxsJleBm — abhirayrkkh(NARAK KI AAG MEIN JALOGE DKP) (@abhirayrkkh) December 27, 2022

Look at her she is looking so lifelesssab kuch chin gaya akshu semakers thanku so much for ruining my ABHIRA



NO ABHIRA NO YRKKH#AbhiRa #PranaliRathod #Akshu #Akshara #yrkkh pic.twitter.com/lEe0Fn6Pea — ishika (@sonujai79058803) December 27, 2022

