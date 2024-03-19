Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod from Generation 3 emerge as the most loved couple on the show – TC Poll Results

There seems to be a tough competition between Shivangi and Mohsin (Naira and Kartik) and Harshad and Pranali (Abhimanyu and Akshara). There are mixed reviews but looks like the third generation takes home the trophy of being the most loved couple across the four generations!
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 03/19/2024 - 16:01
Harshad Chopda

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fans are in shock. The male lead Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe have been sacked from the show. While Shehzada Dhami played the role of Armaan Poddar, Pratiksha was in the part of Ruhi Goenka (the sister of Abhira).

According to media reports, it seems Rajan Shahi reached the sets of the show, and every actor was asked to assemble. Then, Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe were told that they were no longer a part of the cast and may leave the premises. It is said that Shehzada Dhami walked out instantly. On the other hand, Pratiksha Honmukhe was a little emotional. She walked out in a few minutes. The whole unit was in shock seeing this. 

(Also Read: TC Poll Results: Lakshmi OVER RULES Akshara and Katha as the best dressed bride!

Well, when the show first launched, Hina Khan and Karan Mehra were a part of the show and this was followed by Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan taking over the responsibilities. The third generation of the show featured Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda and this was the fourth generation of the show.

TellyChakkar ran a poll to know which generation is a favourite among the fans.

(Also Read: AbhiNara DEFEATS AnuZaadi and Munawar Faruqui-Hina Khan in the 'MOST ADORED CHESMITRY' category - TC Poll Result

What are your thoughts among the same? Let us know in the comments section below!
 

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 03/19/2024 - 16:01

