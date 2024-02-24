Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: ‘I am closest to Rishabh Jaiswal and Sharin Varma on the sets’, says Manthan Setia - EXCLUSIVE

MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on Star Plus is one of the most loved shows on television.

The show is one of the most loved shows on the channel. It features Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami in the leading roles as Abhira and Armaan. The show has some high voltage drama where Abhira will be attacked on Valentine’s Day by Yuvraj.

(Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILER: Wow! Ruhi overcomes hate to aid Armaan in saving Abhira

Manthan plays an integral role in the show.

In an exclusive conversation with Manthan, he shared the co-actors he is closest to on the sets of the show and the fun reels they keep making on the sets of the show while shooting together.

Manthan shared, “We keep making fun reels on the sets. There was one reel which we made where we called Samridhii Shukla a red flag since she was wearing red for the Valentine’s Day sequence. Rishab Jaiswal was with me and in the video I thought of calling her a red flag as she was wearing red and suddenly Rishab also called her Bhabhi 2, as she is the second bhabhi which we realized. We teased Samridhii and she also had a good laugh.

I am close to Rishab on the sets of the show and there is another person who I am close to but we do not make reels. I am talking about Sharon Varma.”

Manthan also spoke about his experience shooting with the senior actors like Anita Raj and Shruti Ulfat.

He expressed, “I have worked with Anita Raj in the past too in Choti Sardaarrni. I have a lot to learn from them and they guide us and give us acting tips to enhance our acting skills and if they do not understand something about futuristic stuff or latest technologies, we also help them.”

(Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: OMG! Abhira decides to accept Yuvraj’s proposal to save Vidya from him

Well said Manthan!

