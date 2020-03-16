Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: INTERESTING! Netizens spot the show's Choreographer Himanshu Gadani in a completely different role

The two men come back where Akshara is sitting and at first she misunderstands them for Abhi and later she rushes for help and ends up hiding in a corner from them. On the next day, Aarohi rushes to Abhimanyu reveals that Akshara is nowhere to be found.
Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Fri, 04/29/2022 - 18:28
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: INTERESTING! Netizens spot the show's Choreographer Himanshu Gadani in a completely different role

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

Also read: MASSIVE SHOCK! Akshara takes the blame of Manjari's accident to save Aarohi; families are left in shock in StarPlus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Currently, Later, Neil asks Abhi that will he change after the wedding to which Abhimanyu assures him that their love will never change. While Abhi lies down Kairav comes to meet him and advises him to always support his sister and help her bond with his family members. He reveals that he will advise Akshara as well. Abhimanyu assures him that he will always be there and try his best to keep her happy.

The two men come back where Akshara is sitting and at first, she misunderstands them for Abhi and later she rushes for help and ends up hiding in a corner from them. On the next day, Aarohi rushes to Abhimanyu and reveals that Akshara is nowhere to be found. Abhi and Aaru begin to search for her. Where did she hide?

Well, the two men are none other than Ace choreographer Himanshu Gadani, fans reacted on it revealing he had come to Jaipur to Choreograph for #AbhiRa's wedding, but now he has also become a part of the show. Fans spotted him in the show as one of the goons. 

Check it out: 

What will happen now?

Also read: MASSIVE SHOCK! Akshara takes the blame of Manjari's accident to save Aarohi; families are left in shock in StarPlus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Harshad Chopda Pranali Rathod Karishma Sawant Mayank Arora Sharan Anandani Ami Trivedi Ashish Nayyar Paras Priyadarshan Pragati Mehra Vinay Jain Neeraj Goswami Niharika Chouksey Swati Chitnis Sachin Tyagi Ali Hassan Niyati Joshi TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shruti Sampat's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Fri, 04/29/2022 - 18:28

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Swaran Ghar: What! Swaran fed up of everyday drama, tells Ajit to leave the house
MUMBAI: Swaran Ghar is produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey’s Dreamiyata Productions. It explores the strained...
Interesting! Take a look at never avatar of Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa, DEET INSIDE
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupama has been the most adored show on...
Exclusive! I do not eat at night: Sirf Tum's Puneett Chouksey aka Anshul Oberoi
MUMBAI: Colors' popular show ‘Sirf Tum’ is ruling a million hearts. It is gearing up for some major twists and turns...
Nima Denzongpa: Lovely! Nima sings lullaby to Krish, Virat gets to know more about Nima
MUMBAI: In the show, Nima Denzongpa, a girl from Sikkim, falls in love with a Marathi guy and moves to another state to...
Exclusive! "There was a time when I have reuected Khan led film and Kumar led film because my aspirations were different" Kangana Ranaut
MUMBAI: Movie Dhaakad which has Kangana Ranaut in the leading role along with actors Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta is the...
Exclusive! "Ajay Devgn is saying that Hindi is our national language and he is right" Kangana Ranaut
MUMBAI: Upcoming movie Dhaakad which has Kangana Ranaut in the leading role is no doubt one of the much awaited movies...
Recent Stories
Exclusive! "There was a time when I have reuected Khan led film and Kumar led film because my aspirations were different" Kangan
Exclusive! "There was a time when I have reuected Khan led film and Kumar led film because my aspirations were different" Kangana Ranaut
Latest Video