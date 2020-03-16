Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: INTERESTING! Netizens spot the show's Choreographer Himanshu Gadani in a completely different role

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

Currently, Later, Neil asks Abhi that will he change after the wedding to which Abhimanyu assures him that their love will never change. While Abhi lies down Kairav comes to meet him and advises him to always support his sister and help her bond with his family members. He reveals that he will advise Akshara as well. Abhimanyu assures him that he will always be there and try his best to keep her happy.

The two men come back where Akshara is sitting and at first, she misunderstands them for Abhi and later she rushes for help and ends up hiding in a corner from them. On the next day, Aarohi rushes to Abhimanyu and reveals that Akshara is nowhere to be found. Abhi and Aaru begin to search for her. Where did she hide?

Well, the two men are none other than Ace choreographer Himanshu Gadani, fans reacted on it revealing he had come to Jaipur to Choreograph for #AbhiRa's wedding, but now he has also become a part of the show. Fans spotted him in the show as one of the goons.

I was laughing so hard watching Himanshu as goon today Lmao



He went Jaipur as a choreographer, but became a goon #yrkkh#AbhiRa pic.twitter.com/tIbOOOIcYl — Anushka (Team- Ladkiwaale) (@denim_flames) April 29, 2022

What will happen now?

