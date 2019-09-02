News

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Kairav decides to get Kartik and Naira married once again

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta KyaKehlata Hai is up for high voltage drama.

 

Vansh takes a big step and reveals to Kairav that Kartik and Naira are separated.

 

Adding more drama to the same, Vansh also reveals that Kartik is now married to Vedika post Naira’s exit.

 

Hence, Kairav gets angry and questions Kartik and Naira about their marital status.

 

Kairav is much upset that Kartik and Naira are no more a married couple.

 

Thus, he takes a big decision to get the duo married once again.

 

Kairavmakes arrangement for Kartik and Naira’s remarriage. 

past seven days