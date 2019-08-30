Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Kairav orders Naira and Kartik to patch up

MUMBAI: The episode sees how Kairav orders Naira and Kartik to patch up while the Singhanias are unhappy about his decision. Later, Suhasini berates Naira for entering Kartik's room. Naira tells Kartik that she and Kairav will stay at the Singhania house and that anyone who wanted to meet him could come and meet him there. Kartik tells Naira that he would do as he pleases and that he had no obligation to obey her commands.

Here, Vansh throws a fit, as he was upset because no one was giving him due attention which he used to get earlier and thinks that Kairav was the reason behind him feeling left out. Vansh tells Gayu that he hated Kairav and wants him out of the house. Just then, Samarth comes in the room and tells Vansh that Kairav would stay in the Goenka house henceforth and that since he was unwell, Kartik will look after him.

Naira brings Kairav’s medicines and to divert his attention, she suggests Kartik dance for Kairav. Kartik started to dance funnily which entertained Kairav and Naira gives him the medicines. Kartik takes Kairav to play with Vansh and after he leaves, Suwarna comes to see Naira. They both share their grief and Suwarna tells Naira that she should have come a little earlier, so that the marriage would have got cancelled.

Later, Kairav stops Vedika from making the Jhaki and tells Naira to make the Jhaki while Kartik would help her. Naira explains Kairav that in a family, everyone distributes the work and does it. Kairav agreed to let Vedika help and gives ideas about how the Jhaki should be decorated. Seeing Kairav dominate, Vansh gets upset and walks aside. Vansh tells Gayu that nobody loves him but Kairav.

Naira overheard Vansh’s complain and convinces him that he was Kairav’s elder brother and that if he behaved like his big brother, Kairab would be compelled to listen to him and obey his commands. Vansh gets elated at the idea of playing Balram and dresses up like Lord Krishna’s elder brother. The Goenkas get delighted to see children’s conversation and innocent play.