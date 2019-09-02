Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Kairav plans to bring Kartik-Naira close to each other

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most popular television shows. The upcoming episode of the series is up for high voltage drama.

Kairav finally learns about his parents’ broken relationship and gets upset.

Kairav shockingly goes missing when he gets locked in the store room and faints.

The twist in the tale is that this is all Kairav 's plan to bring Kartik and Naira close to each other.

Kartik and Naira come to take care of their child who is sleeping.

While as soon as Kairav wakes up and Kartik-Naira try to leave the room, Kairav stops them.

Kairav demands Kartik and Naira to sleep together with him for the night. Kairav 's demand leaves Kartik and Naira speechless.