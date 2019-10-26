Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Kairav shows hatred for Kartik

MUMBAI: The Episode starts with Kartik asking was this imp to say, don’t taunt. Naira says no. He says don’t say it again. She says sorry. They smile. Kartik asks Kairav to forget everything and just be happy tomorrow. He says we will play games and enjoy, I was just scared as I love you a lot. He goes. Kairav says Papa is bad, he scolded me. Suwarna calls Vedika. She says I had met her, she said she has to meet someone regarding exhibition. Dadi asks did she talk to you. Surekha gets the letter. Kartik reads… I m going to America to meet Bua, she is much unwell, her neighbor informed me, Bua wants to meet me, sorry I didn’t get time to tell anyone, I don’t want to spoil your mood, I will call you after reaching America. Dadi gets angry.

Manish says maybe she got emotional

and went to her Bua. Dadi says she could have called us. Surekha says she won’t be here on Kartik’s birthday. Suwarna says its good, Naira will be there on Kairav’s birthday. Manish says yes, everything happens for good. Kairav recalls Kartik’s words. Naksh asks what happened to him. Naira says his mood will be fine once Kartik comes, I want to bake a cake. Naksh says I will bake it. She says we both will make cakes. He says Kairav and Kartik’s birthday is on the same day, does Kairav know this. Naira recalls making two cakes always and wishing Kartik in heart. She cries and says Kairav doesn’t know that Kartik and his birthday falls on same day. Naksh says he will be glad, don’t worry, everything will be prepared in Krishna, just bake the cake and buy gifts for Kairav. She says I was thinking to find a job. He says everyone should work, you have taken a big step for your self esteem, I know you will raise Kairav alone, you are capable.

Devyaani says yes, we all are with you. Naira thanks them for supporting her always. Naksh jokes. He asks will you design jewellery or anything else. She recalls Mihir and says no, I will try some dance academy, Kartik has managed it till now. Bhabhimaa says where there is a will, there is a way. Naira says you will have to manage Kairav. Bhabhimaa says we will get a good pass time. Devyaani says we will become kid for some time. Kairav says I hate my dad. Vansh says I hate my dad too. Kairav says he scolded me. Vansh says even my dad scolded me, Kartik isn’t like my dad, he is cool.

Kairav says Naira saved me, my plan failed. Vansh says I was scared. Kairav says that was my plan, what to do now. Vansh says your birthday is coming, you will be here until the birthday. Kairav says I don’t want to be with dad, we will think of some plan. Vansh says sorry, my dad will punish me. Kairav says I understand, its okay. Kartik comes there and goes to get back the file. He talks to the organizers and checks gifts. He asks for special video game and toys. He says I will convince Kairav. Manish and Suwarna smile. Manish says I can’t express this happiness. Suwarna says I m sure he will become a good dad. Manish says no doubt, I couldn’t do anything for Kartik and Kirti. She says I didn’t mean that.

Naira asks Kairav what happened. He says I want to go out, stay with elders okay, be a good baby, don’t get angry, I will call your dad here. He recalls Kartik. She says we will go for birthday shopping, yours and Kartik’s birthday is coming. He asks is it on same day. She says yes, I didn’t tell you before as he couldn’t come before. He gets Kartik’s call. He answers the video call and runs out. Naira asks where did he go. Kartik sees Naira on video call. She asks Kairav not to play hide and seek. Kartik smiles seeing her. Chukar gai….plays…. She gets ready and looks for her phone. She sees Kartik on video call.

She says you…. since when are you on call, it means it was your call, don’t know how did it get on, you should have disconnected. He says I tried to end the call, but couldn’t get my eyes off you. She says I will talk later. He asks when will you come back, I had to meet Kairav. She says you can meet him anytime. He says I have to discuss birthday planning. She says we will talk, I was going to call you, I m not going to Goa, I was thinking to do something, I want to be independent. He says of course, you are capable, you can work anywhere you want. He recalls Mihir. She cries and says I will talk to you later. She disconnects the call. He says you can work anywhere, I have no right to be so stupid now, I want to apologize to you again.

