Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Kairav tells Naira that Kartik loved her immensely

MUMBAI: The episode sees how Naira bumps into Kartik while gathering information about Lisa's boyfriend. Later, Kairav secretly writes Kartik's name on her hand with mehndi. Kaveri calls Suhasini and requests her to convince Kairav to come and stay at the Singhanias. Suhasini expresses her concern while Kaveri requests her to send Naira and Kairav home for a day. Suwarna, Surekha and Gayu also try to keep the festival celebration to minimal, as they did not want to hurt Naira intentionally. Suhasini tells Kairav to go his nani house for Teej while Kairav tells Suhasini not to punish him by sending him there.

Seeing Kairav cry, Kartik comes and tells him that they were joking with him and that nobody will send him anywhere. Kartik tells Kairav to wash his face while he warns everyone not to make him do anything against his wishes. Later, everyone gathers to have fruits and pray to God, as a part of the ritual. Just then, Naira comes in the kitchen to fetch the medicine to inject Kairav and while looking for the medicine, the Goenkas see Kartik’s name written with henna on Naira’s palm. She takes the medicine and Kartik follows Naira in the room.

Naira gives the injection to Kairav while he was sleeping and just when Kartik tells Naira that it was Teej today, Kairav wakes up. Kairav notices that the colour of the henna on Naira’s palm was dark and he tells Naira that Kartik loved her immensely, as her henna colour came out to be dark. Later, Kartik reminds Naira that it was Teej and indirectly hints her to keep the fast.

