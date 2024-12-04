Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Karan Kundrra completes 3 years as Ranveer Chauhan; Netizens say ‘Best written character’

MUMBAI : While we are in awe of Karan Kundrra’s acting graph and how he has grown over the years, not all of us know how he landed his first acting gig which was a show called ‘Kitni Mohabbat Hai.

Impressed by Karan's profile, Ektaa Kapoor wasted no time in reaching out to Karan, and as they say, the rest is history. Karan went on to become a star through his exceptional performances in various Television shows, Films, and web series. A while ago, Karan was a part of Bigg Boss 15 and his game was loved by the audience. He emerged as the second runner-up of the show.

(Also Read: Interesting! Read on for lesser-known facts about Tejasswi Prakash

He had grabbed the headlines for his love story with Tejasswi which began in the house and till today they are called one of the most adorable couples on television.

Karan has a big fan following and never fails to impress his fans with his posts and videos.

Recently, Erica Fernandes and Karan Kundrra appeared on the Amazon MiniTV show Love Adhura. Erica and Karan expressed different views to the popular news portal regarding discrimination they had experienced from Bollywood throughout the show's promotion.

Well, Karan was also a part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in the second generation where he played a cameo as Ranveer and the social media users are celebrating as he completes three years today.

Take a look:

Fans think that his character is well written

Ranveer Chauhan’s character has a special place in everyone’s heart

Ranveer Chauhan's character has a special place in everyone's heart



U came for a short span but won everyone's heart#3YrsOfRanveerChauhan #YRKKH #KaranKundrra #RanveerChauhan pic.twitter.com/MaLjWjgaJi — Aleena (@Aleena_nr)April 12, 2024

One of the best characters, say netizens

3 Years of “Ranveer Chauhan”



One of the Best character I know



His entry



As a fan, I've laughed, cried & lived every moment with Ranveer#KaranKundrra pic.twitter.com/QzF4DPrfxN — Nehhaaa! (Rohitian)(@nehhaaa__) April 12,2024

Social media users cherish as it is three years of Ranveer and Sirat

Netizens think they were extremely cute

(Also Read: Aww! Karan Kundrra reveals the one thing he cannot do without Tejasswi Prakash; the actress reveals one thing that is constant that Karan does during a party

Show your love for Karan Kundrra aka Ranveer in the comments below!