Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Karthik and Naira notice Kairav’s legs behind the effigy

MUMBAI: The episode sees how Karthik asks Naira why Vansh and Kairav are avoiding him. Naira assures him that they probably might be up to some prank. Vedika wonders if she should leave today but gets into a dilemma as she realises it’s Karthik’s birthday soon. Meanwhile, Suhasini asks Surekha why is she constantly on her phone even though her family is away for vipasana. She asks her to help the family in decorations. Vedika gets into a car and leaves. Everyone wonders where she is as they wait for her to arrive to begin with burning the Ravan effigy. She gets down at a stranded place and asks the driver to leave. The driver wonders where is she going as there is nothing beyond this road. Karthik sees Vansh and Kairav whispering to each other and tells Naira that she was right as they seem to be planning something of their own.



Suhasini decides to proceed with the ritual and not wait for Vedika. Kaveri asks everyone to close their eyes and remember every bad event or fight in their life before they burn the effigy and then destroy those memories with the effigy. Karthik and Naira think about the fights they had in the past and look at each other. Kairav gets an idea and to avoid going back to Goa with Naira he decides to injure himself so that they don’t have to leave. He runs and hides behind the Ravan’s effigy. Someone lights up Vansh’s arrow for him to shoot it at the effigy. Everyone opens their eyes and see Kairav missing so they ask Vansh to hold back his arrow but Vansh shoot it as he gets scared of the fire.



Karthik and Naira notice Kairav’s legs behind the effigy and run as the effigy begins to burn. Naira grabs Kairav while Karthik holds the falling effigy. They both fall down on either sides and the effigy collapses. Karthik runs to the other side ensuring that Naira and Kairav are safe but he scolds Kairav. As he speaks to Kairav in a loud voice, Kairav gets scared of him and hugs Naira. Karthik repeatedly asks him why did he go behind the effigy but he doesn’t respond. After Naira takes Kairav away, Karthik expresses to his father how he has been living in constant fear of losing his child. They all calm him down. Naira tries to make Kairav realise that Karthik wasn’t scolding him, he was just trying to make him understand that what he did was wrong. But Kairav feels like Karthik yelled at him. Naira lets Kairav sleep on it as he gets irritated when Karthik comes to see him. Meanwhile, Samarth questions Vansh if he gave the idea to hide behind the effigy to Kairav. Gays tries to defend Vansh but Samarth and her get into an argument. Karthik talks to Naira and appreciates how she has taken care of Kairav alone. She tells him that she couldn’t fill up the void of a father which he fulfilled. She cuts the conversation and asks him to go home as Vedika might be waiting for him.