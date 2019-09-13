Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Kartik accuses Naira of trying to defame Akhilesh and Goenka family

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is gearing up for new twists and drama.

Kartik and Naira's lives have completely changed because of Kairav. The couple, who was separated five years ago, have united again.

In the upcoming episode, Naira learns a shocking truth about Akhilesh and Lisa, which she unveils to Kartik.

Kartik lashes out at Naira over this and accuses her of trying to defame Akhilesh and Goenka family.

Naira is stunned to see his behaviour. Instead of handling the situation maturely, he just continues to blame her.

Naira asks Kartik to think about it rationally instead of overreacting.

She is determined to get justice for Lisa.

It will be interesting to see how Kartik and Naira solve this problem.