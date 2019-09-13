News

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Kartik accuses Naira of trying to defame Akhilesh and Goenka family

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
13 Sep 2019 03:05 AM

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is gearing up for new twists and drama.

Kartik and Naira's lives have completely changed because of Kairav. The couple, who was separated five years ago, have united again.

In the upcoming episode, Naira learns a shocking truth about Akhilesh and Lisa, which she unveils to Kartik.

Kartik lashes out at Naira over this and accuses her of trying to defame Akhilesh and Goenka family.

Naira is stunned to see his behaviour. Instead of handling the situation maturely, he just continues to blame her.

Naira asks Kartik to think about it rationally instead of overreacting.

She is determined to get justice for Lisa.

It will be interesting to see how Kartik and Naira solve this problem.

Tags > Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kartik, Naira, Akhilesh, Goenka family, Star Plus, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

It's party time for the team of Yeh Rishta...

It's party time for the team of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Tanaaz Currim
Tanaaz Currim
Barun Sobti
Barun Sobti
Kapil Sharma
Kapil Sharma
Mahima Makwana
Mahima Makwana
Jasmine May
Jasmine May
Abhimaan Balhara
Abhimaan Balhara
Mohammad Nazim
Mohammad Nazim
Rashami Desai
Rashami Desai
Rajev Paul
Ayushmann Khurrana
Adaa Khan
Adaa Khan

past seven days