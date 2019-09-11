Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Kartik and Naira have their more saiyyan moment of love

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is high on drama as Kartik and Naira are still on loggerheads and is compromising for their son Kairav and misunderstanding keeps increasing between Naira and Kartik where Naira as kept fast for Kartik and he thinks that she hasn’t and a big fight breaks between them.

In the upcoming episode Suwarna knowns that Naira as kept fast for Kartik, and thus she gives her an Indian attire to wear.

Naira’s entry will make Kartik overwhelmed and where he gets mesmerized with her beauty.

Naira and Kartik both get love-struck by seeing each other and they recall their More Saiyyan moment of love.

Seeing Kartik and Naira together Vedika gets hurt.

It will be interesting to see what Vedika will do to separate Kartik and Naira.