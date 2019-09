MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is high on drama. Kartik and Naira are still at loggerheads and are just compromising for their son Kairav. Once again, Kartik will misunderstand Naira and think that she doesn’t love him and hasn’t kept Teej for him.



In the upcoming episode, the duo has secretly kept a fast for each other.



Kartik confronts Naira for forgetting their love and even calls her his ex-wife.



What do you think about these Showtees ?

But Kartik and Naira's love is still alive, and they will soon get intimate.Kartik and Naira's love will blossom as they share a few cozy moments.The viewers will get to see Kartik and Naira's romantic dance.It will be exciting to watch how the couple will reconcile.