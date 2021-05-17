'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Kartik and Ranveer luckily escape any injuries

MUMBAI: The audience can expect a twist in the upcoming episodes of Rajan Shahi's "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai". We recently told you that Kartik tries to save a bike rider who had come in front of his car. He was taking Ranveer back to the resort with him where Sirat was waiting for him.



Well, Kartik and Ranveer did meet with a terrible accident, but both, fortunately, got saved. Once they reach the resort, Sirat is shocked to see both of them like this. But Kartik asks her not to worry as they are both fine.



But the accident had a severe effect on Ranveer and he got very scared. After facing death so closely Ranveer didn't want to wait to be with Sirat and proposed her to marry him in front of everyone. Sirat too agreed and is quite happy about it.



But how will Kairav react to it? Will, he let Sirat go easily? Will Ranveer really marry Sirat this time? To know what happens next keep watching "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai".



"Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai" is produced under Shahi's banner Director's Kut Productions and airs on Star Plus. It features Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan, Swati Chitnis, Sachin Tyagi, Niyati Joshi, Harsha Kandeparkar, Ali Hassan, Shilpa Raizada, Niyati Joshi, Hrishikesh Pandey, Ashita Dhawan, Priyamvada Kant and Karan Kundrra.