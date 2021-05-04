'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Kartik asks Sirat to marry Ranveer

MUMBAI: Just when the audience thought that their new favourite jodi Kartik and Sirat, Kasir as they are lovingly called, of "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai" are finally together, the makers introduced a new twist with Sirat's ex-boyfriend Ranveer's entry. But will Sirat and Ranveer reunite? Only time and the makers can tell you that, however, we can tell you what's going to happen in the forthcoming episodes.

We informed you earlier that Ranveer has been taken away by the police after he damaged Kartik's car, also his sister tells Kartik that Ranveer has taken a bullet for Sirat and it's still their in his chest. While Sirat is unable to meet Ranveer, Kartik is in a dilemma whether to reveal the truth to Sirat or not.

Next we will see that Kartik tells her the truth, and also asks her to not ruin her life because of him and his kids. He tells her that she can choose his love and forget about their marriage. Kartik tries to comfort Sirat by saying that she can still be friends with him and Kairav even if she chooses to be with Ranveer.

Will Sirat agree to this? Will she marry Ranveer? To know what happens next keep watching "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai".

"Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai" is produced under Shahi's banner Director's Kut Productions and airs on Star Plus. It features Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan, Swati Chitnis, Sachin Tyagi, Niyati Joshi, Harsha Kandeparkar, Ali Hassan, Shilpa Raizada, Niyati Joshi, Hrishikesh Pandey, Ashita Dhawan, Priyamvada Kant and Karan Kundrra.