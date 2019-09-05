Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Kartik becomes out of control and drags Naira in the store room

MUMBAI: The episode sees how Naksh visits the Goenkas to take Naira and Kairav to the Singhania house. Later, Naira's emotional plea puts Vedika in a dilemma. Suhasini and Manish try to know about Kairav’s choices, but Kairav tells them that Naira knew about his preferences and choices. Here, Kartik tells Vansh that they needed to keep the house matters from Kairav and to keep his marriage with Vedika, a secret. Meanwhile, Naira waited in Kairav’s room while Kartik tells her to have breakfast with the family, as Kairav was looking for her.



While Naira was admiring Vansh and Kairav playing, the children got involved in an argument, seeing Vedika put vermilion on her head. Kairav wanted to know why was Vedika putting sindoor in her head and Vansh tells him that he did not know whom was she married to. Kairav insisted and their conversation soon converted into an argument where Vansh tells Kairav that his mom and dad are just pretending and are not married in reality. Kairav gets shocked and confronts Naira about her marriage with Kartik.



Naira gets baffled at Kairav’s question and becomes speechless. To divert Kairav’s mind, Naira puts up an act of neck pain and Kartik comes forward to help Naira. While they both ganged up to divert Kairav’s mind, Vedika gets disturbed to see Kartik and Naira’s proximity. Later, Kairav remembered Vansh’s statement and goes to confront Vansh. Naira sees Kairav missing and follows him. Kairav comes to the storeroom where Vansh was playing and asks him about what he was saying. Naira bumps into Kartik and tells him about Kairav.



Vansh leaves Kairav and accidentally Kairav gets the pictures of Kartik and Naira’s marriage and gets happy. He then brings the pictures outside and shows it to Vansh in front of the family. Seeing the pictures, Kartik becomes out of control and drags Naira in the store room. He yells at Naira and asks her for explanation while he was dying every second at the thought of her death. Naira kept quiet but seeing Kartik hurting himself, she holds his hand.