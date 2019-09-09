Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Kartik completes Teej rituals with Naira

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is high on drama. Kartik and Naira are still having problems with each other, but soon, the duo will have a sweet and romantic moment together.



The ongoing track of the show is focusing on the Teej celebrations. Dadi compels the couples to feed each other and break the fast.



Vedika hopes that Kartik will feed her.



Just before Kartik breaks his fast, he imagines Naira in a red saree, compelling him to first feed her.



In the upcoming episode, the dream sequence brings the loving couple together. Kartik feeds Naira and completes her Teej fast.



Kartik's dream breaks while he starts wondering if Naira also kept a fast for him.



Kartik sees Naira with food and assumes that she didn't keep a fast.



However, soon, Kartik will make Naira drink water when she will becomes unconscious.